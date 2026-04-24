Mejores discos según Rolling Stone

El top "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" es el ranking histórico más famoso de la revista. Año con año se actualiza y hay producciones que no se mueven de puesto.

Bad Bunny, Debí tirar más fotos: Puesto 1 de 2025.

Lady Gaga, Mayhem: Puesto 2 de 2025.

Aretha Franklin, I never loved a man the way I love you: Puesto 13 de 1967.

Marvin Gaye, What´s going on: Puesto 1 de 1971.

The Beatles, Revolver: Puesto 11 de 1966.

The Beatles, Abbey Road: Puesto 5 de 1969.

The Rolling Stones, Exile on Main Street: Puesto 14 de 1972.

Michael Jackson, Thriller: Puesto 12 de 1982.

Public Enemy, It takes a nation of millions to hold us back: Puesto 15 de 1988.

Beyoncé, Lemonade: Puesto 32 del 2016.

Rosalía, Lux: Puesto 3 de 2025.

Radiohead, Kid A: Puesto 20 del 2000.

The Clash, London calling: Puesto 16 de 1979.

Bob Dylan, Highway 61 revisited: Puesto 18 de 1965.

Prince, Sign o´ the times: Puesto 45 de 1987.

Amy Winehouse, Back to black: Puesto 33 del 2006.

Kanye West, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy: Puesto 17 de 2010.

Kendrick Lamar, To pimp a butterfly: Puesto 19 de 2015.