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Mejores discos según Rolling Stone

Abril 24 del 2026
Mejores discos según Rolling Stone

El top "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" es el ranking histórico más famoso de la revista. Año con año se actualiza y hay producciones que no se mueven de puesto.

Bad Bunny, Debí tirar más fotos: Puesto 1 de 2025.

Lady Gaga, Mayhem: Puesto 2 de 2025.

Aretha Franklin, I never loved a man the way I love you: Puesto 13 de 1967.

Marvin Gaye, What´s going on: Puesto 1 de 1971.

The Beatles, Revolver: Puesto 11 de 1966.

The Beatles, Abbey Road: Puesto 5 de 1969.

The Rolling Stones, Exile on Main Street: Puesto 14 de 1972.

Michael Jackson, Thriller: Puesto 12 de 1982.

Public Enemy, It takes a nation of millions to hold us back: Puesto 15 de 1988.

Beyoncé, Lemonade: Puesto 32 del 2016.

Rosalía, Lux: Puesto 3 de 2025.

Radiohead, Kid A: Puesto 20 del 2000.

The Clash, London calling: Puesto 16 de 1979.

Bob Dylan, Highway 61 revisited: Puesto 18 de 1965.

Prince, Sign o´ the times: Puesto 45 de 1987.

Amy Winehouse, Back to black: Puesto 33 del 2006.

Kanye West, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy: Puesto 17 de 2010.

Kendrick Lamar, To pimp a butterfly: Puesto 19 de 2015.

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